Huddersfield Town are ‘really close’ to an agreement with Premier League side Wolves to take one of their midfielders on loan, according to the Express & Star.

Wolves boss Gary O’Neil is making decisions about players at Molineux and who might benefit from a temporary move away.

Midfielder Joe Hodge is one of those in line to go and he is poised to drop down to League One to continue his development.

Talks are being held between Wolves and Huddersfield about a season-long loan deal for the 21-year-old.

And it is suggested that the pair are ‘really close’ to an agreement on the move.

Huddersfield suffered relegation from the Championship last term and are keen to get back up to the second tier as quickly as possible.

Defensive midfielder Hodge fits the bill for the Terriers.

Hodge spent the second half of last season on loan in the Championship at QPR, where he made eight appearances.

The midfielder has turned out six times in the Premier League.