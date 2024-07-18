Bayer Leverkusen coach Xabi Alonso is keen to snap up a player who left Liverpool at the end of his contract this summer, with the first talks having taken place.

Alonso led Leverkusen to a legendary season last term as they scooped up the Bundesliga title and the German Cup.

He resisted overtures from several clubs earlier this summer, a group which included Liverpool, in order to stay on at the BayArena.

Now Alonso is looking to improve his side and has focused in on former Liverpool defender Joel Matip, according to Sky Deutschland.

Matip’s contract at Liverpool ran out earlier this summer and he left, despite Jurgen Klopp admitting to being keen to see the club offer him fresh terms.

Now a free agent, Matip is wanted by Leverkusen and the first talks about a move have already taken place.

Alonso values Matip’s experience and knows he had big success at Liverpool as part of Klopp’s dominant teams.

The defender is likely to have a number of offers on his table and Leverkusen will look to convince him to return to the Bundesliga with them.