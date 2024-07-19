Arsenal and Liverpool-linked winger Baris Asper Yilmaz has emerged on West Ham’s radar but his price is beyond the Hammers’ budget for a wide attacker, according to ExWHUEmployee.

The 24-year-old winger impressed in the European Championship while playing for Turkey and caught the eye of several clubs.

Arsenal and Liverpool are amongst the clubs who are interested in signing the winger in the ongoing summer transfer window.

Yilmaz is being watched by several other clubs across Europe as the transfer window enters a busy phase.

It has been claimed that Yilmaz has emerged as an option for West Ham’s recruitment team.

He is one of the European Championship stars the Hammers are tracking and are considering signing in the coming weeks.

However, a move for him is unlikely as Galatasaray’s €35m asking price is beyond West Ham’s reach at this stage of the transfer window.

The east London club’s budget for a winger does not align with the funds the Turkish giants want this summer.