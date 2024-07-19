Liverpool have suffered a big blow as a free agent they have been speaking to ‘prefers Manchester United to Liverpool’ and are ‘getting closer’ to him.

The Reds are facing criticism from some quarters for their slow start to the summer transfer window, while rivals Manchester United have signed Leny Yoro and Joshua Zirkzee.

Liverpool have been speaking to free agent midfielder Adrien Rabiot, who is weighing up what to do after leaving Juventus.

Manchester United are also interested in Rabiot though and, according to French journalist Romain Collet-Gaudin, he is ‘getting closer’ to the Red Devils.

It is suggested that Rabiot ‘prefers Manchester United to Liverpool’ in what is a huge blow for Arne Slot’s side.

The saga is not over yet though and Rabiot’s entourage remain in discussions with both Manchester United and Liverpool.

Rabiot appears yet to take a definitive decision, despite clearly leaning towards heading to Old Trafford.

How quickly he wants to join his next club also remains to be seen and the midfielder is unlikely to rush, with time before the start of the season and pre-season in its infancy.