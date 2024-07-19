Everton’s transfer business will not be affected by the collapse of a takeover by the Friedkin Group this summer, according to Sky Sports News.

The Goodison Park side have been rocked by the collapse of a proposed takeover by the Roma owner Dan Friedkin and his Friedkin Group.

They had an agreement to take control of the club from Farhad Moshiri, but it will not proceed.

Everton are working on transfer deals and are down the line with the capture of attacking midfielder Jesper Lindstrom from Napoli.

There have been worries that the takeover falling apart might mean Everton cannot now bring in fresh faces.

That though is not the case and Everton’s transfer business for this summer will not be affected.

The club have a budget in place for Sean Dyche to play with and are sticking to it.

They are also set to bring in close to £50m from selling midfielder Amadou Onana to Aston Villa.

Jarrad Branthwaite has been linked with a possible exit, but key suitors Manchester United have just signed Leny Yoro.