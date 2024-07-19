Trabzonspor are expected to come back with an improved offer for James Tavernier after Rangers rejected an initial offer from the Turkish side, according to Sky Sports News.

The Rangers captain could leave the Glasgow giants this summer due to interest from clubs in Turkey.

Trabzonspor are pushing hard to take the right-back to Turkey and are working on a deal to sign him in the ongoing transfer window.

Personal terms in place between Tavernier and Trabzonspor over a two-year contract with an option of another year.

Rangers are claimed to have rejected the first bid from the Turkish giants for Tavernier but the story is far from over.

Trabzonspor have gone back to the drawing board to retool their plans to sign the defender this summer.

They are expected to come back with an improved offer for Rangers as they push to sign the defender.

Tavernier is one of the top targets and the defender would be keen on the move if the two clubs work out a fee.