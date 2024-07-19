Nice are still giving priority to West Ham United’s bid for Newcastle United target Jean-Clair Todibo despite the player wanting to move to Juventus.

The Hammers have been working on a deal to sign the centre-back and have an agreement on a deal to loan him with an obligation to buy set at €35m.

Newcastle are also interested in landing Todibo, with Paul Mitchell driving their interest, but it is Juventus the player prefers.

Todibo has an agreement on a five-year contract with Juventus, though the Italians must sell first to be able to afford him.

Despite that agreement, Nice though are continuing to give priority to West Ham’s offer, according to French outlet Foot Mercato.

Unlike with Juventus, Nice do have a deal in place with West Ham.

The French side would be happy to let Todibo move to the London Stadium.

Juventus face a wait to sell players and raise funds, while it remains to be seen what Newcastle choose to do.

The Magpies still want to sign another centre-back this summer.