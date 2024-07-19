Bologna are waiting for Arsenal to raise their offer for Riccardo Calafiori but will not be offering any discounts to the Gunners.

Calafiori has emerged as Arsenal’s top target for their defence and they have already agreed personal terms on a contract.

The Italian has given his consent to a move to Arsenal and has assured Mikel Arteta that he would prioritise a move to the Emirates over other options.

Bologna’s asking price means the defender has been priced out of a move to a club in Italy but Arsenal are yet to reach an agreement with the Italian outfit.

According to Italian broadcaster SportItalia, the Serie A outfit are waiting for the Gunners to improve on their last offer for the defender.

Arsenal’s last bid stood at €47m and another €3m in add-ons but Bologna want more money in terms of a fixed fee.

The Serie A club want an assured fee of €50m and another €3m in add-ons before agreeing to sell the defender.

Bologna would prefer to sell him to Arsenal over Juventus and expect the Gunners to come back with a new offer in the next two or three days.

However, they want their financial conditions met and won’t be offering any discounts.