West Ham United’s hopes of offloading one of their centre-backs to a linked club may be at an end as it is claimed the side in question ‘will not sign’ him.

The Hammers are bidding to sign another centre-back this summer and they are open to offers for Kurt Zouma and Nayef Aguerd.

Nice’s Jean-Clair Todibo is a target for West Ham, but the Nice man would rather join Juventus, who have Champions League football on offer next term.

It has been suggested that Lille, who have just sold Leny Yoro to Manchester United, could make a bid to sign Aguerd from the Hammers.

However, according to French outlet Foot Mercato, Aguerd ‘will not sign’ for Lille.

Whether Lille have no interest in signing Aguerd or Aguerd has no interest in Lille remains to be seen.

Lille have banked an initial €63m from selling Yoro to Manchester United and Aguerd would be an affordable option.

The defender is still tipped to move on from the London Stadium this summer if West Ham are made an offer they feel reflects his value.