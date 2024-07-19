Trabzonspor coach Abdullah Avci has given the green light for the club to make a move to land one of Watford’s stars.

The Turkish side have focused heavily on the UK this summer, landing Borna Barisic and John Lundstram from Rangers, holding talks with the Gers for James Tavernier and trying to bring back Paul Onuachu from Southampton.

They are also looking at Watford and have been working on a possible move to sign Hornets defender Wesley Hoedt.

Now, according to Turkish outlet Playspor, Trabzonspor coach Avci has given his approval to a move for the defender.

Avci would be happy to have Hoedt in his squad if Trabzonspor can do a deal for him.

The 30-year-old centre-back has entered the final year of his contract at Vicarage Road.

He featured heavily for Watford over the course of last season and only missed two games in the Championship.

Hoedt was prone to going into the referee’s notebook though and was booked 12 times in the league, though he successfully avoided being sent off.