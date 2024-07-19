Crystal Palace have opened talks with Marseille for the signature of former Watford winger Ismaila Sarr this summer.

Palace are in the market for wingers after selling Michael Olise to Bayern Munich earlier in the transfer window.

Dougie Freedman has been keeping tabs on several options as the Crystal Palace sporting director looks to bring in someone to fill the big shoes left by the Frenchman.

Former Watford winger Sarr has emerged as a target for the Premier League club this summer.

According to French journalist Abdellah Boulma, Crystal Palace have ‘started discussions’ with Marseille with regards to a potential deal for the winger.

The Eagles are interested in the Senegalese wide-man and want to take him to Selhurst Park in the coming weeks.

Crystal Palace are also in talks with the representatives of Sarr to try and reach an agreement over a contract.

The south London club admire Sarr’s ability and his previous experience of playing in England and the Premier League.