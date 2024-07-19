Crystal Palace are ‘set to try’ to bring in a player that Oliver Glasner ‘really wants’, with a bid expected to be sent in, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Glasner impressed with his work at Crystal Palace during the closing stages of last season and the club are keen to see him kick on next term.

He has already been backed with the signings of Chadi Riad and Daichi Kamada, but Glasner wants more and is keen on Arsenal’s Emile Smith Rowe.

Fulham have already seen an offer for Smith Rowe rejected, but will try again, and now Palace are ‘set to try’ to get him.

It is suggested that Glasner ‘really wants’ the Arsenal attacker adding to his squad.

All eyes will be on what level of proposal Crystal Palace send to Arsenal for Smith Rowe as they seek an agreement which has so far eluded Fulham.

Smith Rowe is keen to make sure he is playing regular football next season and that looks unlikely to be the case if he stays at Arsenal.

The Gunners though are clear that Smith Rowe will not leave the Emirates Stadium unless their valuation of him is met.