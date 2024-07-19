Crystal Palace will ‘decide soon’ on whether to sign Ryan Sessegnon this summer, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Sessegnon left Tottenham Hotspur this summer following the end of his contract and is looking for a new club.

The wing-back has been training with the Crystal Palace squad with the hope of earning a contract with the Eagles.

Oliver Glasner has been keeping an eye on the defender during training as the player looks to impress the Palace boss.

It has been claimed that Palace are mulling over whether to offer him a contract to join the squad ahead of the new season.

The Eagles are expected to make a decision on the defender soon and take a call on whether to have him in the squad.

Sessegnon was once regarded as a prodigious talent but struggled with injuries at Tottenham.

He is now hoping to earn a contract at Crystal Palace and rekindle his career at Selhurst Park going forward.