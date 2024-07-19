Erik ten Hag has taken a step back in Manchester United’s recruitment this summer compared to previous years, according to ESPN.

Manchester United extended Ten Hag’s contract by another year on the same terms, which meant that he retained his veto on transfers.

The Dutchman was heavily involved in the club’s recruitment in his first two years but the club now have a new management team led by CEO Omar Berrada with sporting director Dan Ashworth and technical Jason Wilcox reporting to the Spaniard.

It has been claimed that Ten Hag is having a more reduced impact on the club’s recruitment decisions.

He still has retained an involvement and the club take his input when it comes to buying and selling players.

However, the key decisions and actions are being taken by Ashworth and Wilcox in recruitment this summer.

Wilcox played a key role in selling Leny Yoro the move to Old Trafford and Berrada led the negotiations with Lille and the defender’s representatives.

Manchester United have also signed Joshua Zirkzee from Bologna and are looking to bring in a midfielder next.