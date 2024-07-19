A former Liverpool star has been given the job of finding a new club for one of the Reds’ former players, with his current side keen to move him on.

A host of stars played for Liverpool during Jurgen Klopp’s era and then eventually departed and none more so than Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Besiktas signed Oxlade-Chamberlain on a free transfer from Liverpool last summer but he struggled with injuries last season.

He scored just four times for Besiktas and still has two years left on his contract with the Turkish giants but the club want to move him on.

They have already asked the player to find a new club and are now pushing to offload him this summer.

According to Turkish daily Sabah, Besiktas have tasked former Liverpool goalkeeper Brad Friedel to find a way to move on Oxlade-Chamberlain in the ongoing window.

The former Liverpool goalkeeper is working as an advisor at Besiktas and has been asked to offload eight to nine players.

The former Reds midfielder is one of them and Friedel has been told to move him on this summer.

Besiktas want to find space in their squad to bring in new signings and offloading Oxlade-Chamberlain is seen as essential.

Friedel is likely to see if there is interest in Oxlade-Chamberlain in England.