Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahce are looking to take one of Scott Parker’s Burnley stars and have asked for information about midfielder Sander Berge.

After their relegation from the Premier League at the end of last season, the Clarets are making the necessary adjustments to their squad for the challenge in the Championship.

Parker is now the man in charge and he is running the rule over the squad.

A number of players have walked out of the Turf Moor door and Berge could be one of the players who could follow suit.

In his first season with Burnley, Berge featured in all but one Premier League game and made four goal contributions.

Super Lig side Fenerbahce, Mourinho’s new club, have taken note of his talent and want to make a move for him.

According to Turkish outlet Sports Digitale, the club have even gone on to ask for information on the six feet-five-inch defensive midfielder.

It now remains to be seen whether Burnley are ready to sell a player who they signed only last summer for a fee in the region of £12m.

He still has a contract remaining until the summer of 2027 and it remains to be seen how much money is enough to convince the English club to sell.