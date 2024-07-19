Leicester City are now in the driving seat in the race to land West Ham United and Roma linked Matias Soule from Juventus, according to the Daily Telegraph.

Juventus are prepared to cash in on the impressive Argentine winger, who they sent to spend last season on loan at Frosinone.

Soule is in demand this summer with West Ham showing interest in him, but being yet to bid, and Roma bidding but coming up short of Juventus’ demands so far.

The winger is suggested to prefer a move to Roma, but Leicester have now made a new bid for Soule which is £17m plus a further £4m in add-ons.

And now it is claimed that it is Leicester who are in the driving seat for Soule.

The Foxes, who are backing boss Steve Cooper in the transfer market, are hoping to agree a deal with Juventus next week.

All eyes will now be on how Roma respond in the chase and whether West Ham now firm up their interest in Soule.

The 21-year-old made 36 appearances in Serie A over the course of last season, scoring eleven times to prove his goal threat.