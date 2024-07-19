Liverpool ‘are well-informed’ about the situation around one of Celtic’s stars this summer as they plot their transfer business.

The Reds have had a slow start to the summer transfer window under Arne Slot and impatience is growing for the club to back the Dutchman in the market with new signings.

A raid on Celtic could be on the agenda as Liverpool are keen on Matt O’Riley, who has agreed personal terms with Atalanta and wants to join the Italian club in the ongoing window.

However, Atalanta have so far struggled to agree on a fee with Celtic, who have rejected two bids for the Dane this summer.

Atalanta are mulling over tabling a third but other clubs are well aware of the situation surrounding the midfielder.

According to Italian journalist Rudy Galetti, Liverpool ‘are well-informed’ on the conditions of a potential deal for the Celtic star.

The Reds have their eyes on the midfielder and have been keeping tabs on his situation at Parkhead.

Liverpool are yet to make a concrete move for him but they are aware of what it would need to sign O’Riley.

Brendan Rodgers is still pushing hard to hold on to the midfielder who played a big role in Celtic winning the double last season.

Juventus and Atletico Madrid are also admirers of O’Riley.