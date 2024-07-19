Liverpool defender Rhys Williams has emerged as a subject of interest for a number of League One clubs as well as clubs from Turkey, according to The Athletic.

Williams, a product of Liverpool’s youth academy, has failed to cement his place in the Merseyside side’s squad and has been sent out on loan to multiple clubs, the last of which was Port Vale.

This summer, he could be on the move yet again with interest spiralling from League One as well as Turkey.

After two relatively dry spells – first at Aberdeen and then at Port Vale last season – Williams is looking to kick-start his career yet again.

Turkey and League One can provide him with chances of doing so.

Williams has been a regular with Liverpool’s Under-18s and Under-21s teams but his presence at senior level has been limited.

The Reds have him tied down with a contract running until the summer of 2026.

It now remains to be seen whether any of the interested clubs come up with an offer for Williams soon.