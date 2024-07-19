Manchester United tried a ‘last minute hijack’ of Aston Villa’s swoop to land midfielder Amadou Onana from Everton, but failed.

The Belgium international has been widely tipped to move on from Everton this summer and the Toffees have an agreement in place with Aston Villa.

Onana is set to undergo his medical with Villa on Sunday, but that would not have been the case had he been open to Manchester United.

The Red Devils launched a ‘last minute hijack’ attempt, according to Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri.

They matched the offer that Aston Villa put on the table to Everton and also offered Onana superior personal terms.

Onana though had ‘given his word’ to Aston Villa boss Unai Emery and was keen to prioritise the sporting project at Villa.

Villa will pay £45m plus a further £5m in add-ons to sign the Belgian midfielder, while Everton will have a 10 per cent sell-on clause.

Onana will be putting pen to paper to a five-year contract at Aston Villa once he passes his medical checks.