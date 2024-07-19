Manchester United’s pursuit of a second centre-back signing this summer is dependent on them selling players, amid them remaining interested in Jarrad Branthwaite, according to The Athletic.

The Premier League giants have confirmed the arrival of 18-year-old defender Leny Yoro from Lille for a deal that could touch the €70m mark if the add-ons kick in.

Manchester United are delighted to land their number one defensive target but are still in the market for another centre-back.

However, it has been claimed that the signing of another centre-back would be dependent on sales.

Manchester United have a personal agreement in place with Bayern Munich defender Matthijs de Ligt who wants the move.

However, they shifted their focus towards Yoro without tabling a final offer for the Dutch defender.

De Ligt has continued to remain a target and Manchester United are still interested in Everton’s Branthwaite.

However, bringing either of the two defenders would be dependent on selling.

Fenerbahce are interested in Victor Lindelof but for the moment his departure is not imminent.