Thomas Tuchel would be the preferred choice for Manchester United if they have to sack Erik ten Hag in the near future, according to the Daily Mail.

Manchester United are committed to backing Ten Hag after deciding to stick with him at the end of the season.

They have already signed Joshua Zirkzee and recently pulled off a stunning coup in snapping up in-demand centre-back Leny Yoro.

Manchester United also extended Ten Hag’s contract until 2026 but they have a contingency plan in place if things do not go according to plan.

It has been claimed that Tuchel would be first in line to become the next manager at Old Trafford if they sack Ten Hag in the near future.

Manchester United held talks with the German at the end of last season and were highly impressed by the former Bayern Munich boss.

However, Tuchel preferred to take a break from the game rather than accept the highly pressurised job of being the Manchester United manager.

Former England boss Gareth Southgate has admirers at Old Trafford but he is highly unlikely to get an offer from them any time soon.