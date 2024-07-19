Leeds United are set to see one of their players edge closer to the exit door today as he undergoes a medical with another club.

Whites boss Daniel Farke is continuing to see changes to his squad after the side missed out on winning promotion to the Premier League last term.

Archie Gray and Glen Kamara have been notable departures so far and Leeds are now set to see the exit of Rasmus Kristensen, who was on loan at Roma last term.

Terms have been agreed for the Danish defender to make the move to German side Eintracht Frankfurt this summer.

He will undergo a medical with the club today, according to Sky Deutschland.

Eintracht Frankfurt have agreed a year-long loan deal with Leeds for Kristensen and have an option to buy in the agreement.

The option to buy is set at in the region of €15m.

Kristensen will be looking to come through his medical checks with the Bundesliga club today and then sign on the dotted line for a season at Eintracht Frankfurt.