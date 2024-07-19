Newcastle United and West Ham United target Jean-Clair Todibo has now agreed a five-year contract with Juventus.

The Nice centre-back is widely expected to move on from the south coast club this summer.

West Ham have been working on trying to sign him and agreed a fee with Nice, but the player does not consider the Hammers to be his priority.

Newcastle, who want another centre-back to come in despite signing Lloyd Kelly earlier this summer, are also interested in Todibo.

Todibo though wants to join Juventus and now, according to French radio station RMC, he has agreed a five-year deal with the Bianconeri.

He wants the switch to Turin, but Juventus have no agreement with Nice.

Juventus are waiting to raise funds by making sales before submitting a bid for Todibo.

Bianconeri winger Matias Soule is currently wanted by Leicester City, West Ham and Roma, and could bring in cash for the Italian side.