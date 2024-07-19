Callum Doyle is heading to the United States with Manchester City’s pre-season squad despite being in line to join Norwich City on loan, according to the BBC.

The Canaries have sold a loan move to Doyle, who is set to join Johannes Hoff Thorup’s side for the forthcoming season.

Norwich feel that Doyle fits the bill at the back, with the defender having substantial experience of the Championship through loan spells with Coventry City and Leicester City.

He is set to join, but Norwich will have to wait a little longer to get their hands on him.

Doyle is travelling with the Manchester City squad for their pre-season tour of the United States.

It is unclear how much of the tour he will be involved in before he then signs for Norwich on loan.

Norwich will ideally want Doyle in through the door as soon as possible in order for him to adapt to life at Carrow Road.

The Canaries kick off their Championship campaign by locking horns with Oxford United on 10th August.