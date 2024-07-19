Leeds United are not yet set to offload one of their left-backs to a club in La Liga, despite speculation to the contrary, with no talks taking place.

The Whites could see change in their left-back department this summer and hold an interest in AC Milan left-back Fode Ballo-Toure.

They currently have Junior Firpo as one of their options at left-back and it has been claimed that he could be heading to Spain with Real Betis.

However, according to Spanish journalist Pepe Elias ‘nothing of the sort’ is being negotiated between the two clubs.

While Firpo would like to return to Real Betis, the Spanish side are having no discussions with Leeds about it.

Real Betis do have good lines of communication open with Leeds if they wish to use them.

The club did business with the Whites earlier this summer when signing Diego Llorente and Marc Roca on permanent deals.

Firpo has often struggled to impress during his time at Elland Road and the defender may be looking for an exit route this summer.

At present though, Real Betis are not in negotiations to sign him.