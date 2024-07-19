Leeds United would be in line to receive a fee which is ‘significantly lower’ than has been mooted if Eintracht Frankfurt decide to sign Rasmus Kristensen permanently.

The Danish defender, who was at Roma in Italy on loan last term, is putting the finishing touches to another loan move, this time to the Bundesliga club.

Eintracht Frankfurt and Leeds have agreed to an option to buy being included in the loan agreement.

It is widely claimed to be set at €15m.

However, according to German outlet Fussball.News, the actual number of the purchase option is likely to be ‘significantly lower’.

Eintracht Frankfurt will want any buy option to be affordable if they choose to trigger it.

And €15m would be a substantial amount for a player who struggled to make an impact at Leeds when he played for the club in the Premier League.

Kristensen did though make 29 appearances in Serie A over the course of last season for Roma.