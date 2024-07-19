Paul Mitchell is driving Newcastle United’s interest in West Ham target Jean-Clair Todibo this summer, according to talkSPORT.

West Ham’s pursuit of Todibo is in the doldrums despite the club agreeing on a deal with the French club.

The Hammers have so far struggled to convince the player, who is adamant about joining Serie A giants Juventus in the ongoing transfer window.

Newcastle are also interested in Todibo and are exploring the possibility of getting their hands on him this summer.

It has been claimed that new sporting director Mitchell is driving Newcastle’s interest in signing the French defender.

The Magpies have held talks with Todibo and his representatives over the possibility of signing the defender this summer.

It is unclear whether Newcastle would be able to convince the player to move to England, which West Ham have so far failed to do.

Juventus are still believed to be the club with the edge in the race to sign the Nice defender this summer.

As such, it is rated as currently unlikely that Todibo would agree to sign for Newcastle.