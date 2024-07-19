New PSV Eindhoven signing Couhaib Driouech has explained snubbing Rangers, insisting that though the Gers are a beautiful club, the warm treatment he received from the Dutch giants made his decision easy.

PSV confirmed the signing of the 22-year-old forward from recently relegated Eredivisie outfit Excelsior earlier this month, making him put pen-to-paper to a five-year deal.

The young attacker was not short on options after his team’s drop from the Dutch top flight.

Scottish giants Rangers, La Liga outfit Sevilla and Portuguese giants Sporting Lisbon were all keen on having him.

PSV, who had kept Driouech on their wish list since the winter, knocked at Driouech’s door yet again and the warm treatment he got from them won him over.

“There was a lot of interest, and also very concrete”, Driouech told Dutch magazine Voetbal International.

“Rangers, Sevilla and Sporting Lisbon came in. Those are absolutely all beautiful clubs, in beautiful leagues, but I wanted to go to PSV.”

The forward also took time to reveal that he had kept in touch with PSV’s technical director Earnie Stewart.

“I have always kept in touch with Earnest Stewart, and the way they treated me was very decent and warm.

“That felt very good and I value that a lot. That’s why the choice was clear to me: I wanted to go to PSV.”

For Excelsior, Driouech featured in a total of 33 games last season making 16 goal contributions.