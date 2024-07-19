Rangers defender James Tavernier has agreed personal terms with Trabzonspor but they are still to agree on a fee with the Glasgow giants.

The Rangers captain has been heavily linked with a move away from Ibrox in the ongoing summer transfer window.

Trabzonspor are pushing hard to secure a deal to sign the right-back and take him to Turkey in the coming days as part of their transfer plans.

They have found success in selling the move to Tavernier who is open to moving to Turkey in the ongoing transfer window.

According to Turkish journalist Yagiz Sabuncuoglu, Trabzonspor have agreed personal terms on a contract with the defender.

Tavernier has given his consent to a two-year deal with an option of another year with the Turkish outfit.

However, there is still no agreement between the two clubs as Trabzonspor push to get a deal done.

For the moment, there is a difference of €1m between Rangers’ demands and what Trabzonspor have offered.