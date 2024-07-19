Eintracht Frankfurt sporting CEO Markus Krosche has described Leeds United loanee Rasmus Kristensen as a robust and tough-tackling player, who can perform multiple defensive roles on the pitch.

After spending last season on loan at Serie A club AS Roma, the Danish international is on the move yet again, this time moving to Germany on yet another season-long loan spell.

Giving an insight into their pursuit of the 27-year-old, Krosche revealed that they had been interested in the player three years ago.

Now the 43-year-old is delighted to have finally managed to get his hands on Kristensen for at least one season.

“We were interested in Rasmus as far back as three years ago and are delighted that it’s now worked out”, Krosche told his club’s official website.

“We had very good talks and sensed that he absolutely wanted to come to us.”

Describing the full-back’s quality, the sporting CEO revealed: “Rasmus is a robust, tough-tackling player, who’s an out-and-out right-back but can also play at centre-back.”

At Roma, Kristensen turned out to be a key player for Daniele De Rossi’s team, ending the season with 29 Serie A appearances.

Leeds still have Kristensen tied down with a contract running until the summer of 2027.