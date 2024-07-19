Southampton are set to loan out two of their imminent signings in the shape of Juan Silva and Welington to their sister club in Turkey, Goztepe.

The newly promoted Premier League outfit have gone to the Brazilian shores in search of players and identified the Sao Paulo duo as targets.

It is suggested that Silva has already signed a five-year contract, while Welington has signed a pre-contractual agreement, though Southampton would like to sign him now.

However, the duo will not immediately head to England, but instead head to Turkey to join newly-promoted Super Lig side Goztepe on two-year loan deals, according to Turkish daily Star.

Southampton owners Sport Republic have a 70 per cent stake in Goztepe and will take the two players on board for now.

Goztepe will be looking to develop the two players, while Southampton keep a close eye on their progress.

Both Silva and Welington are Sao Paulo’s academy graduates and have been with the team for some time.

Southampton will hope that they will gather important experience about European football while being with Goztepe before arriving in England.