Southampton are now close to offloading one of their players this summer, with the star’s agent admitting a deal is close.

Russell Martin is preparing his Saints squad for a campaign back in the Premier League, but the exact makeup of the squad is yet to be finalised.

Players could leave the club and striker Paul Onuachu appears likely to go given persistent interest from Trabzonspor, where he was on loan last term.

A deal has appeared to be in the offing for several weeks, but it could now be close to happening.

According to Turkish outlet 61 Saat, Onuachu’s agent has admitted that a deal is close.

While there is a gap between Southampton and Trabzonspor in terms of Onuachu’s valuation, it is expected to close.

The powerful striker has been pushing for the move to happen and has rejected all offers from other clubs.

He has been clear that he has his heart set on heading back to the Black Sea Storm, where he impressed last term and helped Trabzonspor finish third.