Jesper Lindstrom could arrive on Merseyside by Sunday to finalise his move from Napoli to Everton in the ongoing summer transfer window.

Everton have pressed forward with an attempt to get their hands on the Danish attacking midfielder ahead of the new season.

Negotiations with Napoli have gone smoothly and there is an agreement in place between the two clubs for the Dane’s move.

Everton have agreed to sign him on loan from Napoli for €3m to €4m with an option to buy for a fee of around €21m to €22m.

According to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport (via TuttoNapoli), Lindstrom is expected to travel to England in the coming days to finalise the move.

The attacking midfielder is yet to agree personal terms with Everton, but the deal is expected to be worked out soon.

Lindstrom is expected to arrive in Liverpool by Sunday to finalise the terms of his move to Everton this summer.

Everton are moving forward to get the deal over the line and convince the player to accept the move.