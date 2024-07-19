Sunderland ‘haven’t decided’ that they want to complete a swoop for a striker they have been heavily linked with, according to the Sunderland Echo.

Backing Regis Le Bris in the transfer market, Sunderland want to sign another striker, with the burden of goalscoring falling heavily on young Jack Clarke last season.

They are showing keen interest in Caen hitman Alexandre Mendy and are one of several clubs to make an offer for him.

It has been suggested that Mendy will make an imminent decision about where he wants to do, with even some talk that he has picked the Black Cats.

However, Sunderland ‘haven’t decided’ that Mendy is definitely the striker deal they want to do.

It is unclear how much the Black Cats would have to pay for Mendy and they likely have other irons in the fire.

Mendy, 30, was in lethal form in Ligue 2 last season and finished as the top scorer in France’s second tier with 22 goals to his name.

If Sunderland do not press the button on a deal for Mendy when he is willing to join then the striker will not be short of options elsewhere.