Bologna chairman Claudio Fenucci has revealed that there is no news on Arsenal target Riccardo Calafiori’s future at the moment.

Arsenal have agreed personal terms with Calafiori over a contract and the defender has assured Mikel Arteta that he wants to join the Gunners.

However, negotiations between Arsenal and Bologna have been dragging on with the Italian club sticking to their more than €50m valuation of the defender.

Arsenal’s latest offer stands at €47m plus €3m in add-ons but Bologna want a fixed fee of €50m and another €3m in bonuses.

Bologna are waiting for Arsenal to make a new bid but Fenucci indicated that there is no movement on the Calafiori saga at this stage.

He also insisted that he is not aware of any fresh approach from Serie A giants Juventus for the defender.

Asked about Calafiori, Fenucci told Italian outlet Calciomercato.it: “There is no news.”

Asked about an approach from Juventus, he said: “I haven’t heard of it.”

Calafiori is now expected to travel with the Bologna squad for their pre-season camp in the coming days.