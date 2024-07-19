Tottenham Hotspur have made no formal offers for either Lille’s Jonathan David or Wolves’ Pedro Neto, despite looking at both players, according to Sky Sports News.

Spurs are in the market to bring in a versatile forward during the ongoing transfer window and have been assessing their options.

Lille attacker David and Wolves winger Neto have been linked with possible moves to north London this summer.

While Spurs have looked at both players, including others, they have not made any formal offer for David or Neto.

Ange Postecoglou’s side look to still be considering their options as they plot who to bring in.

Postecoglou secured the services of Timo Werner for another season earlier this summer with a fresh loan agreement with RB Leipzig.

Werner, who joined in January on an initial six-month loan deal, made 13 appearances in the Premier League for Spurs last term and chipped in with two goals.

He scored against Crystal Palace and Aston Villa, and Postecoglou will be looking for more from him next season, regardless of the addition of another forward.