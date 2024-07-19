Al-Nassr have had a fresh meeting with Brazilian midfielder Lucas Paqueta but they are unlikely to sign the West Ham star this summer.

Paqueta is embroiled in a gambling investigation that could see him get banned for an extended period of time.

It has killed his chances of joining Manchester City and West Ham rejected a loan offer from Brazilian side Flamengo earlier in the transfer window.

Al-Nassr made an initial approach to the player in July and he is one of the names on the Saudi side’s shortlist of targets.

According to Italian journalist Rudy Galetti, they have had a new meeting with Paqueta and his representatives to discuss a transfer.

Al-Nassr have continued to explore the possibility of signing the West Ham star in the ongoing transfer window.

However, there remains a massive gap between what the midfielder wants and the offer from the Saudi Pro League side.

As things stand, Al-Nassr are unlikely to sign the midfielder despite having an interest in signing him.