West Ham United have not yet reached the point of making an official offer for Al-Ittihad midfielder N’Golo Kante, but talks have taken place, according to ExWHUemployee.

The Hammers are looking at targets to strengthen the squad across all positions, including right-back, centre-back, central midfield, winger and forward.

Their efforts have led them to former Chelsea man Kante, who is claimed to be looking to leave Saudi Arabia to return to Europe.

He wants to again play in a top league and the Premier League fits the bill for the Frenchman.

West Ham are keen and talks have taken place with his representatives.

The Hammers though are yet to move to the stage of making an official offer to try to land the former Chelsea man.

It is unclear how much of a priority West Ham will make the swoop as Kante’s position has not been identified as a current priority.

There are also question marks over Kante’s wage demands and whether West Ham would want to meet them.

He is a possible signing for the Hammers this summer though and the club could consider it a coup if they manage to land him.