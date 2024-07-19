Al-Ittihad do not want to lose West Ham United target N’Golo Kante and the midfielder will not try to force a transfer this summer.

West Ham are interested in taking the former Chelsea midfielder back to London in the ongoing transfer window.

The Hammers are in talks with the player and his representatives over a potential transfer but there are significant hurdles to overcome.

West Ham are expected to struggle to match his current wages and they will have to negotiate with reluctant sellers in the shape of Al-Ittihad.

According to French sports daily L’Equipe, the Saudi Pro League club are not interested in selling the midfielder this summer.

Laurent Blanc wants to hold on to his countryman and is planning for the new season with the France international in his squad.

Kante would be interested in returning to the Premier League and Europe but is not prepared to force a move.

He is grateful that a season in Saudi Arabia got him back into the France squad for the European Championship.

How the situation develops if West Ham lodge a formal offer, which they have yet to do, remains to be seen.