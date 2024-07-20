AC Milan are anticipating official bids for West Ham, Leicester City, Ipswich Town and Nottingham Forest target Alexis Saelemaekers to land next week.

The 25-year-old spent last season on loan at Bologna and still has two years left on his contract at AC Milan.

AC Milan are prepared to entertain offers for him this summer and as many as four Premier League clubs are interested in signing him.

West Ham and Leicester have been in talks to sign him and Ipswich and Forest have also emerged as potential destinations for the Belgian.

According to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, AC Milan are now expecting official bids to land on their table for Saelemaekers next week.

With four Premier League clubs interested in him, the Rossoneri are looking to maximise their profits.

They are not desperate to sell and are keen to wait for the more lucrative offers for the winger.

AC Milan want at least €20m before they can agree to sell Saelemaekers in the ongoing transfer window.