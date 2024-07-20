Antonio Conte is pushing to take Brighton midfielder Billy Gilmour to Serie A giants Napoli this summer, according to the Daily Telegraph.

The 23-year-old midfielder has been a key player for Brighton and made 24 starts in the Premier League last season.

He still has two years left on his contract but Gilmour is now being linked with a move away from Brighton in the ongoing transfer window.

The midfielder is attracting interest from Italy where Napoli are interested in getting their hands on the player.

It has been claimed that Napoli are preparing to make a move to land Gilmour in the summer transfer window.

New Napoli head coach Conte has identified him as a key target to bolster his midfield ahead of the upcoming season.

The Italian coached Gilmour when he was at Chelsea and has retained an admiration for the midfielder.

It is unclear whether the Seagulls are prepared to sell the Scotland international midfielder this summer.