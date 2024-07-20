Aston Villa’s offer to a defender Unai Emery would like to sign did not warm the player up and he is now tipped to pen a fresh contract with his current side.

Emery has stepped up his efforts to reshape his Aston Villa squad in recent weeks, with most recently winger Jaden Philogene arriving from Hull City.

The Spanish tactician has also been hunting Inter and Netherlands defender Denzel Dumfries, who is into the final year of his contract with the Nerazzurri.

Now he is edging towards signing a fresh contract with Inter as, according to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport (via Tutto Mercato), Aston Villa’s offer did not warm him up.

He has been demanding €5m per year from Inter, something which led to a breakdown in negotiations.

Now, with nothing on the table elsewhere that excites him, he is poised to pen a fresh contract with the Italian giants.

It is suggested that, unless there are last minute requests on the part of the Dutchman, an agreement will be struck.

The chances of Dumfries now ending up at Villa Park look slim, unless he has a late change of heart.