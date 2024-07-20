Birmingham City have ‘always been favourites’ to land a midfielder who will be on the move this summer, according to journalist Darren Witcoop.

Blues are working to continue to add to Chris Davies’ squad ahead of a season in the third tier following relegation last term.

They have just added midfielder Willum Thor Willumsson, an Iceland international, from Dutch outfit Go Ahead Eagles.

He though is not the only midfielder that Birmingham want and they continue to be keen on Brighton & Hove Albion’s Marc Leonard.

Leonard impressed on loan at Northampton Town last season and has been tipped to move this summer, but he is still with the Seagulls.

However, Leonard ‘will go’ this summer and Birmingham have ‘always been favourites’ to scoop him up.

The Scot remains on Blues radar to take to St Andrew’s.

Leonard featured heavily for Northampton over the course of last term in League One and ended the campaign with 46 league outings to his name and six assists.