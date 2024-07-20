Celtic have ‘all but done’ with the capture of one of their transfer targets after negotiating the fee they will have to pay down, according to journalist Barry Anderson.

The Bhoys have stepped up their work in the transfer market and have just snapped up two goalkeepers in the shape of Kasper Schmeichel and Viljami Sinisalo.

Brendan Rodgers also wants to keep hold of midfielder Paulo Bernardo, who was at the club on loan from Benfica last term.

Talks have been held with Benfica and a fee has been agreed of £3.3m along with the Portuguese giants getting 30 per cent of any future sale.

The terms have now been ‘verbally agreed’, but the paperwork relating to the transfer still has to be signed.

Bernardo now looks all but certain to be playing for Celtic once again next season.

The Portuguese made 33 appearances across all competitions for Celtic last term and chipped in with four goals and three assists.

He is sure to want to improve on those numbers in the upcoming campaign.