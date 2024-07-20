Tottenham Hotspur have a firm stance in not letting one of their wingers go, but an interested club hope a special relationship with their coach could tilt the scales.

Ange Postecoglou is in the thick of preparing Tottenham for the upcoming Premier League campaign and Spurs recently beat Hearts in a friendly game at Tynecastle.

Postecoglou is prepared to offload a host of players this summer for the right price, but winger Dejan Kulusevski is not amongst them.

Antonio Conte’s Napoli are aware that Spurs would rather not lose Kulusevski, but they are ready to try anyway, according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com.

Tottenham believe in Kulusevski, but Napoli are hoping that his special relationship with Conte can help.

Napoli would likely need Kulusevski to signal he wants to make the move in order that Tottenham then consider their stance.

The Azzurri had a disastrous defence of their Serie A title last season and are looking for Conte to turn the tide next season.

The odds would appear to be against Napoli being able to call upon Kulusevski to help them do that, but they have not given up hope.