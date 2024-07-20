Marseille have sent their first offer to Arsenal for striker Eddie Nketiah for a move this summer, it has been claimed in France.

The French giants signed Mason Greenwood from Manchester United earlier this week for a fee of €31.6m plus a massive sell-on clause.

Marseille want to add more attacking talent to their squad and have been interested in signing Nketiah from Arsenal.

They have reportedly been discussing internally about making a move to sign the forward from the Gunners this summer.

According to French outlet Foot Mercato, Marseille have now made their move to try and work out a deal to sign the attacker.

It has been claimed that Marseille have tabled an initial bid with Arsenal for the 25-year-old striker.

The figures of their first offer are yet to filter through but Marseille are hopeful that will start the negotiations for a deal.

Arsenal are yet to respond but Marseille are pushing to land one more forward from a club in the Premier League.