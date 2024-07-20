Aston Villa’s stance on one of their strikers is being watched closely in the event that they drop their demands, according to ExWHUemployee.

Villa have just snapped up winger Jaden Philogene from Hull City, beating off competition from Everton and Ipswich Town.

They are likely set for a big influx of funds when Moussa Diaby completes a proposed move to Saudi Arabian side Al-Ittihad, while Jhon Duran could bring in yet more cash.

Duran has interest from several sides, not least West Ham United.

The Hammers are keen on Duran, but find Aston Villa’s asking price to be too high at present.

They are waiting to see if Villa drop their demands for the striker and will accept a deal which is more incentive based, or just set at a lower price than present.

The striker saw his minutes limited under Unai Emery last season and only played 462 minutes in the Premier League.

He did feature against West Ham in March, at the London Stadium, giving the Hammers an up close look, and it appears they liked what they saw.