Tottenham Hotspur are likely to see serious interest in one of their midfielders from a club in Spain’s La Liga, as the side in question are keen to try for him until the end of the window.

Transfer work is ramping up at Tottenham after a number of players were let go, with notably Japhet Tanganga and Ryan Sessegnon heading for the exit door earlier this summer.

Further players could also leave and there continue to be question marks over the future of Giovani Lo Celso.

Spanish side Real Betis, where Lo Celso was between 2018 and 2020, have been watching his situation in north London with interest.

They have decided they want the Argentine and will, according to Spanish daily Mucho Deporte, try for him until the end of the window.

Real Betis are aware that financially more powerful rivals could also be in the race for Lo Celso, but they are determined to try.

A move back to Real Betis could suit Lo Celso as he would be a key man at the club.

He has struggled for regular game time in north London under Ange Postecoglou and that situation may not change next term.