Everton still need to find an agreement with Jesper Lindstrom despite having thrashed out a deal with Napoli for the Danish winger.

The Toffees have seen a proposed takeover of the club by Roma owner Dan Friedkin collapse, but it is not expected to affect their transfer business this summer.

A deal has been done with Napoli to sign Lindstrom on loan with an option to buy set at €25m.

He is expected to soon complete the move to Goodison Park, but according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, there is no agreement between Everton and Lindstrom.

Contacts are expected in the coming hours to put one into place.

Lindstrom struggled to make an impact at Napoli after joining from Eintracht Frankfurt and the Italians are keen to offload him.

The winger will be hoping for better luck in the Premier League at Everton.

Lindstrom will also want to do enough to make his stay at Goodison Park a permanent one by turning on the style in England under Sean Dyche.